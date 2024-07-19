In his first major role since his exit as the much-loved Zolani on The River, Lawrence Maleka has viewers on the edge of their seats once again in a new romcom.
Having embodied the character of a ruthless bad boy for five seasons on The River, Maleka’s transition to romcom seemed effortless as he won the hearts of many with his narration on the tale of love and lobola negotiations in the film.
Maleka stars alongside rising stars Kwanele Mthethwa and Sandile Mahlangu as well as veteran actors Nimrod Nkosi and Palesa Madisakwane.
“Getting back on set felt really good. It was familiar territory but a different discipline this time. I was taking a crack at comedy to see if I could pull it off. I was told that comedy is one of the most difficult genres to do but if anything is difficult, I’m definitely going to do it,” said Maleka.
“Overall, it feels good to be back on screen especially coming back to a role like Ace Ngubeni.”
The two-time SA Film and Television Awards winner has successfully hosted SABC 1’s Too Hot to be Single, Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Titans alongside Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
After departing from The River, Maleka took a year sabbatical away from the industry to “recalibrate”.
LISTEN | Heartthrob Lawrence Maleka is single and ready to mingle
The actor talks about his new role and his quest to find the woman of his dreams
Image: Supplied.
In his first major role since his exit as the much-loved Zolani on The River, Lawrence Maleka has viewers on the edge of their seats once again in a new romcom.
Having embodied the character of a ruthless bad boy for five seasons on The River, Maleka’s transition to romcom seemed effortless as he won the hearts of many with his narration on the tale of love and lobola negotiations in the film.
Maleka stars alongside rising stars Kwanele Mthethwa and Sandile Mahlangu as well as veteran actors Nimrod Nkosi and Palesa Madisakwane.
“Getting back on set felt really good. It was familiar territory but a different discipline this time. I was taking a crack at comedy to see if I could pull it off. I was told that comedy is one of the most difficult genres to do but if anything is difficult, I’m definitely going to do it,” said Maleka.
“Overall, it feels good to be back on screen especially coming back to a role like Ace Ngubeni.”
The two-time SA Film and Television Awards winner has successfully hosted SABC 1’s Too Hot to be Single, Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Titans alongside Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
After departing from The River, Maleka took a year sabbatical away from the industry to “recalibrate”.
“I’m always open to new roles, however, I was asked to read for this particular role [Ace Ngubeni] on Lobola Man directed by Thabang Moleya,” he said.
When asked whether he had found love in real life, Maleka shared that he is single.
“I’m a nerd who likes to stick to himself. However, I haven’t been blessed with the fortune of love... hopefully it will happen. Unfortunately, I haven’t met my Zandile [Ace’s love interest in the film] yet, but I have hopes that I will,” he said.
“Being unlucky in love has nothing to do with my parents. In fact, they are part of the problem because I got to witness what I think love should be from them and now it isn’t easy to find such a lovely story like theirs. I love how after so many years, my parents are still in love with each other.
“However, I believe my love story will happen in its own time.”
While Maleka transitioned from a diabolical role to a smooth-talker and family wooer, the multitalented thespian claims he’d never hire a lobola negotiator.
“I believe in the sanctity of culture and the sacredness of the practice. So, I wouldn’t use such an option,” he said.
“The woman I’m looking for has to be kind, considerate, empathetic, no-nonsense-taking type of woman. A woman who is generally happy... as much as I can assist and contribute to her happiness, I would know she holds her own. My list isn’t extensively long, to be honest.
“I’m the type of boyfriend who doesn’t have drama, it’s actually annoying. I’m an attentive person and tend to be soft on my woman. I want ease and simplicity for my person. I want to be bored with my partner. I enjoy doing simple things such as going to dinner with friends, travelling to another foreign country and just making memories. I want umama wase khaya (a wife).”
Image: Supplied.
When asked what’s next?
“I don’t know, it’s probably on my desk somewhere but whatever it is, I know I’m excited about it,” he adds.
“I want to get to a point where my acting doesn’t feel like acting. I want to take on a role that feels befitting in its full form that no one questions it.”
On playing Ace, he said he knew who the character was the minute he read the script.
“But, I didn’t see myself in Ace. I recognised the guy. I’m friends with him... so it was easy to reference Ace as he would remind me of some of the guys I know,” said the 34-year-old actor.
“More than anything, I actually identified with Sandile’s character [Duke] more. That was probably me in my earlier years when I was trying to figure girls out and myself even more. I was a lot chubbier and would often read books.
“Ace’s characteristics are very particularly weaved and the concept as well as storyline was what intrigued me... that’s what made me give into portraying the role.
Getting roles is spiritual, says Kwenzo Ngcobo as he bags new role on Scandal!
Acting is not an extramural activity to me, it's a profession – Dumisani Mbebe
Jerry Phele insists there’s still more to offer to live up to his legendary status
Daniel Francis delves into representing diverse love stories onscreen
Queen Modjadji lead actor Makoma Mohale unfazed by court drama ahead of premiere
Kiss it better, baby! Youngins' Tabile Tau opens up
I was in The Masked Singer SA to win it — Warren Masemola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos