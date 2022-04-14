Holy Easter Sunday lunch

Private chef Pule Seshemane says the kitchen in his family home is his favourite place, as he likes to experiment there. He tells me this while seated on a yellow, pinstriped piano stool in his home in leafy Parktown, Joburg. We are talking about the Easter holidays and the menu he has curated. For the 31-year-old chef, the religious holiday is synonymous with family.

“For me Easter, means breaking your fast with friends, family, and your loved ones,” he says. “I was brought up Anglican, so Easter plays a very important role in my life.”

Seshemane fondly recalls the various Easter rituals, from observing Ash Wednesday to celebrating Easter Day itself, when the family goes to a church service and returns for lunch.

His advice for your Easter menu is to keep things authentic and simple. He also urges people to try different cooking styles and dishes when making Easter lunch. For single-person or two-person households, he suggests that you try his personal favourite — Mediterranean cuisine.

Seshemane’s home is filled with art, which serves as the soft-spoken chef’s inspiration — particularly a Zanele Muholi artwork in the library. “Food, I find, is also art, especially when you plate it,” he adds.