Godfrey cherishes clinching MasterChefSA title

What’s the secret to winning MasterChefSA? Tenacity, says dad and businessman Shawn Godfrey, winner of MasterChefSA 2022.

Godfrey says trying to keep his company with just under a 100 employees going during the pandemic allowed him to make the mind shift that made it possible for him to win the competition.

He admits that he didn’t feel like he was the winner; in fact, he was intimidated by the experience and knowledge of his fellow contestants, but he didn’t allow that to stop him.

Instead he studied, from the first day of the competition up until the day of the finale. Even when people were taking time off to relax and socialise, Godfrey continued to study so he could always do his best.

“My rule... that I told myself was, if I go out on any episode I will be able to walk out with my head held high and say, 'well you know what, I literally did everything I could do to win and if I didn’t, it’s okay', and I never missed a beat and even on the finals night I only slept two-and-a-half hours because I was studying…that’s my secret sauce that I used and I do apply it to anything in life and that’s what I want to give to my children, sometimes you don’t have to be the A grade maths student in the class to become successful, a lot of hard work, focus, dedication and assuring that you are going in there for the win, can get you there too.”

Godfrey was announced as the winner of MasterChefSA last week, but he’s had to keep the secret for over four months.