Miss Soweto Top 20 finalists announced

The top 20 for the 43rd annual Miss Soweto pageant has been revealed, with the winner set to be announced on November 26 at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.
The winner will follow in the footsteps of last year's titleholder Ludina Ngwenya and other prominent past winners, including: Basetsana Kumalo, Augustine Masilela and Lerato Kganyago.
The public also has a chance of deciding who will walk away with the People’s Choice Award. They can do so by sending: "Hi" on WhatsApp, using the number 073-065-1066 or click through to the White Star online voting platform – and remember to include the number allocated to their favourite contestant.
The public can vote up to five times per unique cellphone number. Voting will open on October 26 and close on November 26.
“The pageant is all about giving Sowetan women a platform to be bold, to take charge of their own lives, and to be a force for good in the community in which they live,” said Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager of White Star Super Maize Meal, the headline sponsor.
Below meet the Top 20:
Ayanda Tlhong, 22, (Naledi)
Image: Supplied
Ayanda Tlhong, 22, (Naledi)
Image: Supplied
“I strongly believe that being Miss Soweto 2022 will enable me to remind the youth…[to be] great leaders who prioritise implementation to ensure growth in our communities."
Choviness Mphela, 24, (Dobsonville)
Image: Supplied
“I stand for inclusivity and empowerment through educating people and listening to the voice of others.”
Fezile Ntloko, 23, (Emndeni)
Image: Supplied
“I believe I should win Miss Soweto to be a catalyst in the progression of positive change in my beautiful township.”
Gomolemo Sedumedi, 22, (Mofolo Village)
Image: Supplied
“My aim is not only to spark conversations around areas of consent, rape and sexual abuse but to derive practical solutions of how we can mitigate these issues...”
Helen Moseri, 22, (Orlando West)
Image: Supplied
“If I win Miss Soweto, I will carry the crown with the utmost dignity as it's not only a pageant title but a great responsibility."
Lehlohonolo Moroke, 20, (Tshiawelo)
Image: Supplied
“I would dedicate my year of reign to empowering the youth by having uncomfortable conversations that would inspire growth.”
Lerato Zenande Guliwe, 23, (Naledi)
Image: Supplied
“As much as I believe in the fulfilment which comes from giving, I strongly believe in the miracle of empowering to enable and teaching people ‘how to fish’.”
Leshidi Semono, 22, (Protea Glen)
Image: Supplied
“Growing up I have been drawn to support and respond to others in times of need and I plan to do that through this platform.”
Loyiso Sibiya, 23, (Meadowlands)
Image: Supplied
“I am willing to learn and want to be part of an organisation that not only will change my life…but also groom my potential.”
Moipone Kholane, 23, (Braamfischerville)
Image: Supplied
“To be the next Miss Soweto 2022 would be a great opportunity for me to inspire women to turn their strength into success.”
Nomthandazo Madonsela, 23, (Orlando East)
Image: Supplied
“As Miss Soweto I will inspire young black women from the townships like me that success in the form of being educated and being mentally healthy is [within] their reach.”
Nontsikelelo Nkosi, 21, (Pimville)
Image: Supplied
“It would be an honour to gain the opportunity to represent my community and bring about change in as many ways possible.”
Nthabiseng Bodibe, 20, (Ivory Park)
Image: Supplied
“Winning Miss Soweto …will provide me with the opportunities and the tools I need in order to serve the community, share knowledge on a large platform and be a good influence to other people.”
Ntokozo Lutu, 23, (Snake Park)
Image: Supplied
“My background in architecture has taught me so much about the importance of helping to improve people's lives and their surroundings."
Ntsako Shibanda,19, (Protea South)
Image: Supplied
“I should win Miss Soweto because I can use my voice to influence young people to have courage to think differently, courage to invent, to travel the unexplored path.”
Pallisa Kobuoe, 22, (Dobsonville)
Image: Supplied
“Winning this title will give me an opportunity to empower women in my society to take up space, be unapologetic about what they want in life and to also speak their mind fearlessly.”
Phindulo Mphilo, 21, (Pimville)
Image: Supplied
“So [if] given this phenomenal empowerment platform, I would use it to advocate childhood development and education.”
Tsakane Sono, 24, (Tshiawelo)
Image: Supplied
“To me, winning Miss Soweto goes beyond reaching my dreams or desires, it is about inspiring other people to also believe in the power that lives inside of them.”
Yandisa Mahlati, 20, (Dlamini)
Image: Supplied
“I have a strong passion for contributing towards the reduction of unemployment among the youth, especially in Soweto.”
Karabo Legodi, 23, (Protea North)
Image: Supplied
“This title would give me the platform to create awareness around mental health which most young girls are oblivious to.”
