'Miss Heritage Global serves as main catalyst fostering social cohesion'

Executive chairman of the board and shareholder of the Miss Heritage Global pageant, Nhlanhla Shabangu, says the pageant is a passion project which stemmed from his appreciation for culture and heritage.
Popularly known as one half of 90s R&B group Twins, Shabangu, who is now in property development, joined the pageant management eight years ago.
“It serves as the main catalyst fostering global social cohesion. It is one organisation whose ethos resonates with my chore beliefs,” he says.
Taking place on Heritage Day, the pageant will see at least 55 beauty queens from all over the world compete for the crown at Kalahari Waterfront in Thohoyandou.
Mzansi will be represented by Miss Heritage SA, 28-year-old Zabelo Hlabisa.
According to the organisation’s website, Miss Heritage Global “promotes heritage, unifies a global diverse audience, empowers women to make a difference in their communities while campaigning on a global platform.”
The winner will walk away with $10,000 (about R177,000) plus a crown designed by Akapo Dibenya Jewellers. They also get to travel in style to see some of SA’s popular tourist and heritage sites such as the Kruger National Park, Mapungubwe and Table Mountain in Cape Town.
Wumba Kapo, managing director of Akapo Dibenya Jewellers said the inspiration behind the design of the crown was "the abundance of natural resources and cultures that are found in South Africa".
The event will be hosted by comedian Mpho Popps and actress Khanyi Mbau. The judging panel includes: Alina Castillo, Miss Heritage Costa Rica 2019, Nguyen Vo An, founder and vice president of Miss Friendship World, Aleksandar Rajkov, regional director for Balkan World Beauty Congress, Akofa Dokosi of Ghana Tourism development company, radio presenter Lethabo LeJoy Mathatho, influencer and content creator Olwethu Leshabane as well as former Miss SA Shudu Musida.
