×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Celebrations in full swing at Ndavi's birth place

Gabaza village toasts its Miss SA

29 August 2022 - 09:58
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

When Sandra Malatji gets off the taxi in Gabaza village, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, she makes sure to mention that she lives on the same street where reigning Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri grew up.

The village, which is situated at the foot of a mountain, just 35km east of Tzaneen, has been put on the map by Nokeri’s win more than two week ago. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...