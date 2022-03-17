Shudufhadzo Musida does SA proud on Miss World stage
Winner of pageant's coveted 'Beauty with a Purpose' segment
Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, is unfazed by missing out on the 70th Miss World title.
After countless delays, caused by the pandemic, the pageant finally took place in the early hours of Thursday morning local time in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned the winner, with the US’s Shree Saini placing 1st runner-up and Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire as 2nd runner-up.
Musida from Ha-Masia in Venda, Limpopo, did not place in the top 12.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have made it so far in the competition. This truly is a dream come true and I am so very grateful to have had this wonderful opportunity,” Musida said in a statement after the pageant.
“Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska and all the other contestants who made this journey so special.
“I am deeply thankful for the opportunity and to everyone who has supported and uplifted me.”
The 26-year-old shimmered on the finale stage in a gold number by Cape Town designer, Warrick Gautier.
“Shudu’s shimmering blush golden gown was inspired by Shudu’s own unique beauty that radiates from within like an African sunrise at the start of a fresh magical day. It’s a strong, modern, powerful and glamorously feminine gown – just like Shudu,” Gautier said.
Musida was one of the front-runners in the competition, especially after her winning the coveted “Beauty with a Purpose” segment. That resulted in her making the top 40 Miss World semifinalists. Her win was based on her strong advocacy campaign for mental health that she has spearheaded since winning Miss SA in 2020
“Although Shudu did not make it to the top 12, she definitely shined throughout the competition and has made all of us South Africans very proud,” said Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation.
