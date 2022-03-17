Shudufhadzo Musida does SA proud on Miss World stage

Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, is unfazed by missing out on the 70th Miss World title.

After countless delays, caused by the pandemic, the pageant finally took place in the early hours of Thursday morning local time in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned the winner, with the US’s Shree Saini placing 1st runner-up and Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire as 2nd runner-up.

Musida from Ha-Masia in Venda, Limpopo, did not place in the top 12.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have made it so far in the competition. This truly is a dream come true and I am so very grateful to have had this wonderful opportunity,” Musida said in a statement after the pageant.

“Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska and all the other contestants who made this journey so special.

“I am deeply thankful for the opportunity and to everyone who has supported and uplifted me.”