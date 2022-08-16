Amputee dancer Godfrey Kubayi, known as Seun Stew on TikTok, stole the show at the weekend when Makhadzi brought him on stage as a surprise act during her Miss SA performance.
Dressed in a pantsula-style outfit complete with a trendy hat, Kubayi had the audience roaring with applause when he descended the stage on his crutches, before dropping them and showing off his insanely cool dance moves.
The 24-year-old from Lephalale in Limpopo lost his left leg in 2019, following a freak accident while at work. “I was super-excited when I first got the call that Makhadzi wanted to share the stage with me. I heard that she had been longing to meet me. This after she saw my dance videos on social media,” Kubayi told SMag.
“I had to travel by bus and a few taxis to make it to Sun Arena in Pretoria, which for me wasn’t an issue because I knew what that exposure was going to do for me. Being on that stage and having people watch me was mind-blowing, I wish I danced a little bit longer. Five minutes was not enough.”
Kubayi has been dancing since 2008, and mastered many freestyle moves.
“That’s why when I got hurt and lost my left leg, I was able to navigate a way of dancing on one leg so effortlessly months later because I had acquired that skill," Kubayi said.
“I knew my performance would be televised nationally and I wasn’t ashamed. In fact, I used that moment to show South Africans that we [people living with disabilities] are fully functioning humans too.”
Amputee dancer amazes crowd at Miss SA beauty pageant
Makhadzi invited Seun Stew to share the stage
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Amputee dancer Godfrey Kubayi, known as Seun Stew on TikTok, stole the show at the weekend when Makhadzi brought him on stage as a surprise act during her Miss SA performance.
Dressed in a pantsula-style outfit complete with a trendy hat, Kubayi had the audience roaring with applause when he descended the stage on his crutches, before dropping them and showing off his insanely cool dance moves.
The 24-year-old from Lephalale in Limpopo lost his left leg in 2019, following a freak accident while at work. “I was super-excited when I first got the call that Makhadzi wanted to share the stage with me. I heard that she had been longing to meet me. This after she saw my dance videos on social media,” Kubayi told SMag.
“I had to travel by bus and a few taxis to make it to Sun Arena in Pretoria, which for me wasn’t an issue because I knew what that exposure was going to do for me. Being on that stage and having people watch me was mind-blowing, I wish I danced a little bit longer. Five minutes was not enough.”
Kubayi has been dancing since 2008, and mastered many freestyle moves.
“That’s why when I got hurt and lost my left leg, I was able to navigate a way of dancing on one leg so effortlessly months later because I had acquired that skill," Kubayi said.
“I knew my performance would be televised nationally and I wasn’t ashamed. In fact, I used that moment to show South Africans that we [people living with disabilities] are fully functioning humans too.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kubayi was injured in a freak accident while on duty cleaning a concrete mixing machine. According to him, a co-worker switched on the machine, unaware that he was still inside.
“I spent a month in hospital and when I got home I knew I had to stay positive and redirect my mindset that it wasn’t the end for me. It’s just in a different way than I expected it. I’ve always loved dancing and I wasn’t going to let my condition deter me from that,” he said
“I attempted dancing on crutches the second month I was home, and kept practising until I got it right. Dancing brings me inner peace and I think that’s what keeps me going.”
Kubayi has big dreams and some of them include sharing a stage with Cassper Nyovest, Master KG and Elaine.
“I want to be a big motivation to the people back home and those who are like me that no matter their situation or circumstance, they too can take up space. They can be or do anything they set their minds to. We are just the same, no matter how one looks.”
Newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri humbled by public’s support
Limpopo's Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss SA 2022
What Makhadzi missed on her first international tour
Designer says people will be blown away by gowns designed for two Miss SA finalists
Ndavi Nokeri confident she will walk away with Miss SA title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos