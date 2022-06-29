Luvé Meyer believes second bite at Miss SA will be sweeter

Miss SA top 10 finalist Luvé Meyer's fascination with languages was sparked by her mother who for 12 years worked as a Xhosa teacher.

Meyer who entered the beauty pageant in 2020 hopes that this time around she will walk away with the crown.

Born in Brackenfell, Cape Town, her close-knit family taught her the importance of social values. Meyer has an honour’s degree in psychology and plans to complete her master’s degree in clinical psychology.

The 25-year-old is one of the 10 women who will compete for the Miss SA crown on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.

The other finalists are Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luyanda Zuma, Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.

How were you influenced by your mother being a Xhosa teacher?

She sparked my fascination with the language. I had Xhosa as a subject until grade 7, I used to enjoy it so much. Even though my mother taught the Nguni language, I didn’t want her to help me with any of my tests or assignments because I believed I could do it on my own, and it turns out I was right. I really did well in my tests.

Who inspires you?

A lot of people inspire me for different reasons but my parents inspire me the most. I always strive to make them proud of me because of the sacrifices they made for me and my siblings. My grandmother was also an inspiration to me as well.

What was your family dynamic like?

My dad has been a teacher for the same school for over 30 years. I grow up being used to the school… there were times I’d run across the hallway like a little rebel. That school has been a part of my life for a very long time. My mother later quit teaching and started her own business. I’m a middle child, I have two sisters.

Describe yourself in three words:

Compassionate. Optimistic. Driven.

Why Miss SA?

I believe in the power I have to bring change and to positively influence others. I have worked hard to become the woman that I am today. My goal is to encourage people to never stop fighting for their purpose. I am extremely passionate about people and their mental well-being. By being Miss SA I will be able to use my skills and background in psychology to make an impact on a larger scale.