Luvé Meyer believes second bite at Miss SA will be sweeter
Psychology graduate came short in 2020
Miss SA top 10 finalist Luvé Meyer's fascination with languages was sparked by her mother who for 12 years worked as a Xhosa teacher.
Meyer who entered the beauty pageant in 2020 hopes that this time around she will walk away with the crown.
Born in Brackenfell, Cape Town, her close-knit family taught her the importance of social values. Meyer has an honour’s degree in psychology and plans to complete her master’s degree in clinical psychology.
The 25-year-old is one of the 10 women who will compete for the Miss SA crown on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.
The other finalists are Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luyanda Zuma, Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.
How were you influenced by your mother being a Xhosa teacher?
She sparked my fascination with the language. I had Xhosa as a subject until grade 7, I used to enjoy it so much. Even though my mother taught the Nguni language, I didn’t want her to help me with any of my tests or assignments because I believed I could do it on my own, and it turns out I was right. I really did well in my tests.
Who inspires you?
A lot of people inspire me for different reasons but my parents inspire me the most. I always strive to make them proud of me because of the sacrifices they made for me and my siblings. My grandmother was also an inspiration to me as well.
What was your family dynamic like?
My dad has been a teacher for the same school for over 30 years. I grow up being used to the school… there were times I’d run across the hallway like a little rebel. That school has been a part of my life for a very long time. My mother later quit teaching and started her own business. I’m a middle child, I have two sisters.
Describe yourself in three words:
Compassionate. Optimistic. Driven.
Why Miss SA?
I believe in the power I have to bring change and to positively influence others. I have worked hard to become the woman that I am today. My goal is to encourage people to never stop fighting for their purpose. I am extremely passionate about people and their mental well-being. By being Miss SA I will be able to use my skills and background in psychology to make an impact on a larger scale.
How has your journey been so far?
In 2020 when I entered, I believed in myself and did everything I could to make it to the top 10… let alone the top 35. However, somehow I knew that one day I would be here and competing for the title.
What are you hoping to do during your reign?
To educate young people about mental health and the issues they are faced with. To go to schools and bring to light what it is they are facing and are struggling with.
Do you have any secret talent that we don’t know of?
Yes, it’s not having one. I don’t know how to do many things. I can’t blow a balloon, I can’t even wink or the small little things. I’m good at doing makeup and cooking… I’m not sure if that qualifies as a talent.
If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?
Skydiving.
What would you never be caught wearing in public?
Morning slippers. You’d never see me leave my house wearing them.
Where is the best place to collect your thoughts?
The outdoors. I enjoy just taking time to sit outside and bask in the sun and reflect on my life.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.