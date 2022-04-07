Little beauty queen sets out to conquer Africa

A young Limpopo girl, Ndaloenhle Sibanyoni, 7, has finally realised her modelling dream of representing her country on the world stage

Ndaloenhle, from Steelpoort, is set to fly the South African flag high at the Little Mr and Miss Africa to be held in Uganda on April 15. ..