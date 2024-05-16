Fashion & Beauty

Stars give us beauty and style tips for the autumn/winter season

Keeping your style evergreen this changing period

16 May 2024 - 13:20
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer

  

Actor Nomalanga Shozi and Sowetan S Mag Editor-in-chief Emmanuel Tjiya at the H&M Studio Resort collection in Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

Autumn is in full swing, meaning that winter is knocking, and if the mid-week dip in the thermostat served as a precursor for what is to come, we are in for a cold season.   

Known for its unpredictable hot and cold personality, dressing up during autumn can be a challenge. Don’t let the cooler temperatures dampen your style ambitions.

Here are a few gentle reminders on how to keep your style evergreen in this changing season:   

Embrace the soft-to-the-touch fabrics and textures. Not only are fabrics such as cashmere, soft wool blends and velvet kind to the skin, but they look amazing on everyone. They add a layer of insulation from the harsh temperatures so that the skin doesn't dry out quickly.   

When in doubt, wear multiple layers. Autumn mornings tend to be on the chilly side, gradually warming up into the afternoon. A good rule to use is to wear heat-insulating undergarments and light layers on top. Don’t forget to keep your pins insulated with hosiery and stockings.   

Wear autumn-inspired colours. The rustic, golden shades are not just breathtaking but hanging in your closet too. Dressing in autumn is a stylish nod to the season and chic. Be on the lookout for cinnamon browns, fire brick reds, marigold oranges and buttery yellow hues.  

Waving a fashionable farewell to the summer season, H&M Studio unveiled their resort capsule recently with an enviable garden soirée at the picturesque Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.  

Manicured hedges and rose gardens framed the viewing of the dreamy vacation-inspired wardrobe as guests sipped on golden champagne flutes while indulging in tasty hors d’oeuvres.  

Inspired by Italian palazzos, Venetian glass and shell-encrusted grottoes, the collection boasts jubilant prints, ruffled-trimmed kaftans, delicate maxi dresses, crochet-embroidered inspired pieces, motif-detailed silk shirt and shorts co-ord, accessorised by stellar statement jewellery made from recycled brass.  

The guest-list included Lalela Mswane, K Naomi, Shamiso Mosaka, Elaine, Kefilwe Mabote, Ponahalo Mojapelo, Nkuley Masemola, Nomalanga Shozi, Tshiamo Modisane, Melody Molale and Zoliswa Mbadu.

SMag caught up with some of them for their beauty and style tips for the autumn/winter season.    

Nomalanga Shozi: presenter and actor   

Actor Nomalanga Shozi wears the latest H&M Studio Resort collection in the event in Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

"Everyone knows that I am the hair girl, so when it comes to any style, hair is my biggest accessory. For autumn, big, beautiful, luscious, curly wig that you can part down the middle or open on the side. Whether it is an Afro wig, make sure that it is big, voluminous and you look nice, warm and expensive.”  

 

Tshiamo Modisane: digital content creator 

Digital content creator Tshiamo Modisane attends the latest H&M Studio Resort collection in Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

"Lots of leather, metallics and playing with neutral shades in clothing. In my closet, I have plenty of beige, browns, nudes, a hint of red and a splash of orange. This autumn-winter season is all about texture.” 

Melody Molale: digital content creator 

Digital content creator Melody Molale attends the latest H&M Studio Resort collection in Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

"My favourite thing about autumn would have to be the colours of autumn. I would say that it's like the golden hour season. The colours are nice, warm and cool – as well as autumn clothes. Even though it's a bit difficult to dress for autumn as it's not cold and it's also not hot. It’s right in the middle. It’s fun, interesting and a challenge."

Ponahalo Mojapelo: DJ and model  

Model and DJ Ponahalo Mojapelo wears the latest H&M Studio Resort collection in the event in Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

"My favourite autumn/winter item is a turtleneck. I believe a good pair of boots just to elevate a look that could be a summer look but also make it winter and autumn core." 

Nkuley Masemola: DJ and content creator  

DJ Nkuli Masemola attends the latest H&M Studio Resort collection in the event in Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

"My favourite winter item of all time will always be a beige trench coat like Inspector Gadget. We all need those. As well as a good pair of boots."

Elaine: musician   

Songstress Elaine attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch in Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

"A perfect coat for this winter is a must-have as it can be styled in so many ways and for so many different looks. Tips for nailing the perfect winter look are all you need to be comfortable in your outfit.

"You have to be unique, so make sure that whatever you are wearing is organic to who you are as a person, and I’m feeling the cherry red nails. I think it might be the colour of the season. So just a dash of cherry red goes a long way."

Content creator Kefilwe Mabote attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Guests attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Guest attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Personality K Naomi attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
S Mag beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Model Lalela Mswane attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Guests attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Songstress Lorde Kes attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Leddi G attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Shamiso Mosaka attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Melody Molale attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Content creator Tshiamo Modisane attends the H&M Studio Resort collection launch at Hyde Park, Johannesburg
Image: supplied

