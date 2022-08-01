Thuli Madonsela joins Miss SA judges

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, as well as radio and TV personality Thando Thabethe, will be the judges for this year’s Miss SA.
The trio are part of an all-female judging panel that includes reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, former Miss World Rolene Strauss, award-winning journalist Devi Sankaree Govender and former Miss SA Suzette van der Merwe.
The beauty pageant is set to take place on August 13 at SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria. It will be hosted by radio and TV maven Anele Mdoda while Moshe Ndiki will be hosting the red carpet.
“I am looking for an inspirational leader who believes in the possibility of and is playing her part to build a more just world,” said Madonsela.
“Miss SA is a symbol of all the beauty that makes SA great. She inspires hope, goodness and valour. She aspires to nourish those around her and blooms like a rose amidst the thorns.
“She has the ability to turn graves into gardens. I am looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings. A woman on an urgent mission. A woman who is not confined to one particular role but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose.”
Madonsela shared her advice to the top 10 finalists: “Accept yourself as you are while working to do better on things that matter, and if you fall treat that as school fees for lessons learned and bounce forward as quickly as you can, wisened by the fall.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
“Different seasons of life bring mixed emotions. You might find yourself feeling anxious, nervous, excited, content, frazzled or even burdened but remember the challenges you are facing today don’t define you. God clearly chose you to experience this journey for a reason,” Madonsela added.
Tunzi, who can relate to the nerves the finalists are going through, also shared her advice.
“These are usually the people who know how to use their platform to contribute positively to humanity. They must also be sincere in their approach to the crown because this says a lot about who they will be as the reigning queen,” Tunzi said
Thabethe is the only judge who was also part of the panel that decided this year’s top 10.
Image: Supplied.
“Being a part of this incredible journey with these young women has been life-changing; not only for the girls but for all involved. I have seen women come in as a diamond in the rough to transform into incredible ladies who are not afraid to shine,” Thabethe said.
“As I judge on a spectacular night, I’ll be looking for a lady with a strong head on her shoulders, one who is aware of herself and her power and is ready to represent SA.”
Artists performing on the night are rappers Nadia Nakai, Boity and Rouge, international R&B sensation Elaine as well as crooner Lloyiso, house DJ Heavy K, Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi and former Idols SA finalist Ndoni.
