Anarzade Omar hopes to equip disadvantaged youth with digital literacy if she wins Miss SA

Miss SA top 10 finalist Anarzade Omar, who is a self-taught sushi chef, hopes to tickle Mzansi's taste buds with her sushi-making skills should she win the title.

Omar is entering the beauty pageant for the third time, having made it to the top 30 in the past two tries.

Coupled with her strong voice and message that can help impact and inspire the lives of SA youth, Omar hopes to equip young people from disadvantaged communities with digital literacy and knowledge.

The 23-year-old has a BA in strategic communication in marketing from the University of Johannesburg and currently works as a social media manager for a digital marketing agency.

She’s also a social media content creator and runs a small online sushi business which she launched during the pandemic.

Omar is one of the 10 women who will compete for the title of Miss SA on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.

Completing the top 10 list are Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ayanda Thabethe, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.

What’s the meaning behind your name?

It means power and loyalty. It’s based on an Arabic story that my parents used to love. My parents are from Mozambique and they moved to South Africa before I was born. I am a descendant of the Arabic people but I consider myself South African because I was born and raised here. I’ve been living in the South of Johannesburg all my life.

What was your family dynamic like?

I’ve been very fortunate to have been raised by both my parents. They were very loving and caring. They worked very hard to give my siblings and me the life that we had. I’m the youngest of three. I’ve got an older sister and brother that I truly love.

Who inspires you?

My older sister. She works as a chartered accountant. She’s the one who actually showed me that hard work does pay off.

Describe yourself in three words:

Optimistic. Determined. Resilient.

Why Miss SA?

I decided to enter Miss South Africa because I know how powerful this organisation is and how life-changing it has been to the women who came before me. Most importantly, I entered because I know how strong my voice and message is and how it can impact and inspire the lives of our youth, our country and the rest of the world.

I want to champion digital literacy and the digital divide in our youth and I know this title will allow me to do that and much more.