Anarzade Omar hopes to equip disadvantaged youth with digital literacy if she wins Miss SA
Miss SA top 10 finalist Anarzade Omar, who is a self-taught sushi chef, hopes to tickle Mzansi's taste buds with her sushi-making skills should she win the title.
Omar is entering the beauty pageant for the third time, having made it to the top 30 in the past two tries.
Coupled with her strong voice and message that can help impact and inspire the lives of SA youth, Omar hopes to equip young people from disadvantaged communities with digital literacy and knowledge.
The 23-year-old has a BA in strategic communication in marketing from the University of Johannesburg and currently works as a social media manager for a digital marketing agency.
She’s also a social media content creator and runs a small online sushi business which she launched during the pandemic.
Omar is one of the 10 women who will compete for the title of Miss SA on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.
Completing the top 10 list are Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ayanda Thabethe, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.
What’s the meaning behind your name?
It means power and loyalty. It’s based on an Arabic story that my parents used to love. My parents are from Mozambique and they moved to South Africa before I was born. I am a descendant of the Arabic people but I consider myself South African because I was born and raised here. I’ve been living in the South of Johannesburg all my life.
What was your family dynamic like?
I’ve been very fortunate to have been raised by both my parents. They were very loving and caring. They worked very hard to give my siblings and me the life that we had. I’m the youngest of three. I’ve got an older sister and brother that I truly love.
Who inspires you?
My older sister. She works as a chartered accountant. She’s the one who actually showed me that hard work does pay off.
Describe yourself in three words:
Optimistic. Determined. Resilient.
Why Miss SA?
I decided to enter Miss South Africa because I know how powerful this organisation is and how life-changing it has been to the women who came before me. Most importantly, I entered because I know how strong my voice and message is and how it can impact and inspire the lives of our youth, our country and the rest of the world.
I want to champion digital literacy and the digital divide in our youth and I know this title will allow me to do that and much more.
Why did you re-enter Miss SA for the third time?
Because I believe that this time around I will win the title. I entered in 2019 for the first time and then tried my luck again in 2020, both times I only made it to the semifinal round and not the final round, which is the top 10. So this is a dream come true. I was so emotional when I heard my name being called out ... it also shows how resilient my spirit is.
How has your journey been in Miss SA?
Quite fulfilling and everything I needed. Experiencing this round in the beauty competition is truly eye-opening.
Do you have any secret talent that we don’t know of?
I am a self-taught sushi chef.
If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?
I am a very adventurous person but the ocean scares me. If I wasn’t afraid, I would scuba-dive in there.
Is there any personal feature that you’re insecure about?
My nose. Growing up I was very insecure about my nose but I’ve learnt to love and appreciate it.
What’s that one song that you’re embarrassed of that’s on your playlist?
Adele's Someone Like You. It makes me seem heartbroken when I play it around my friends and I’m not. It’s very embarrassing when I have to explain myself.
What would you never be caught wearing in public?
My crocs. I don’t want people to know that I own a pair, those shoes are totally misunderstood.
Where is the best place to collect your thoughts?
My room. It’s my safe place and I enjoy my own company there.
What is the biggest lesson life has taught you?
Never give up no matter what life throws at you. To fight for whatever it is that you want. I usually say: rejection is redirection ... go where rejection takes you.
