Miss SA hopeful overcame colourism and body issues

Though 2022 Miss SA top 10 finalist Luyanda Zuma was not born when Basetsana Makgalemele took the crown in 1995, she cites the enduring beauty and now media mogul known as Basetsana Kumalo as her inspiration.

Born 20 years ago in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma studies live performance at AFDA arts college in Johannesburg. One of her biggest regrets is being ashamed of being a dark-skinned girl when she was growing up.

Having tried all types of skin-lightening treatments as a teenager, Zuma has now grown to love herself beyond her pigmentation.

A GBV survivor, the international model hopes to share her story during her reign as the new pageant queen. She strongly believes her story of being a survivor will help other victims.

Zuma is one of the 10 women who will compete for the Miss SA crown on August 13 at Time Square, Pretoria.

The other finalists are Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack.

Why did you feel the need to bleach your skin?

I felt kind of isolated from home. My siblings are all light skinned so is my mom… the only person who isn’t light skinned is my father. Being the odd one out played with my self-esteem that made me think that maybe I was supposed to be a boy seeing that I’m the only girl who isn’t light skinned.

I would use any chemical that’s written bleach so that I was able to lighten my skin. I remember filling a bath tub filled with water to bleach my skin – that nearly damaged my skin completely. That’s when I realised that’s absolutely nothing I can do about my skin’s pigmentation.

What was your family dynamic like?

My mother is a primary school principal and my father is a forensic investigator. I have three siblings and we enjoy playing 30 Seconds as a family.

How would you describe yourself in three words?

Resilient. Courageous. Fearless.