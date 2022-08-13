The judges included Thuli Madonsela, Zozibini Tunzi and Thando Thabethe.
Performers for the night included Makhadzi, Boity Thulo, Elaine and Lloyiso.
In an interview with Sowetan three weeks ago, Nokeri said: “As a girl who comes from a village, you can’t disqualify yourself and think that certain things are only for certain people who are of a certain class or background.
“So being obedient and having the belief in myself will prove that anything is truly possible,” Nokeri added.
Limpopo's Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss SA 2022
Image: @Official_MissSA
Limpopo’s finest, Ndavi Nokeri has been crowned Miss SA 2022, following in the footsteps of 2020 winner Shudufhadzo Musida.
The 23-year-old from Tzaneen was the fan-favourite after she cracked the top five as the only contestant voted by the public into the coveted spot. Her runner-up was Ayanda Thabethe from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
The pageant was hosted by radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda and took place on Saturday night at the Sun Arena in Times Square, Pretoria.
Image: Twitter/MissSA
