"I think when you see yourself in someone, you are drawn to them. You feel like you can relate to them. And I think that is where the support came from.
“I was so happy that one of my missions was accomplished because I really do want people to feel represented,” Nokeri said.
While she got the crowd shouting her name every time she’d make an appearance of stage, Nokeri explains that the question round was the most challenging.
“I had to remain as calm as possible so that I could hear and understand the questions. It was sort of hard answering a tough question while the whole arena screams your name but I’m glad I could give a decent answer.”
Performers on the night included Makhadzi, Boity Thulo, Elaine and Lloyiso.
Nokeri hopes to maximise every opportunity that comes her way during her reign, including giving back to her community by helping to equip disadvantaged schools with learning material, resources and digital literature.
We also took some time to find out what makes the new queen tick:
What’s your favourite food?
After a long day I usually like to have McDonalds. I know it’s not healthy but a burger won’t hurt, right? But when I am home I like to have pap and mopane worms made by my mom.
Who’s your favourite musician?
I am a woman of faith, so when I’m not listening to gospel, I enjoy some Beyonce. I’m currently loving Break My Soul. It’s such a lift-me-up type of song.
Favourite movie of all time?
The Fault In Our Stars.
Newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri humbled by public’s support
‘I'm really excited about the journey’
One of the most memorable moments of Ndavi Nokeri's crowning as Miss SA was being voted by the public into the pageant's top five.
The 23-year-old from Tzaneen, Limpopo, walked away with the coveted title on Saturday night at the prestigious event held at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria.
Her runner-up was Ayanda Thabethe from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
The pageant was hosted by radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda and the judging panel included former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and media personality Thando Thabethe.
The new queen expressed how elated she was about her crowning in an interview with Sowetan on Sunday morning.
“I was shocked. I was completely shocked. I think many people even saw it on my face,” she gushed. “I was really at peace the entire night. I really was so content with everything that I had done and I just really wanted to enjoy myself on the night.
“I'm really excited about the journey. I just have to process what is going on because it's such a big dream that I've had for so long, and to be standing in this moment is monumental. I’m just taking in every single moment so that I can make the best out of it.”
She said winning the competition reaffirmed that there are women out there who see themselves reflected in her.
