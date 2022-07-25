Mr SA contestant accused of defrauding stokvel members
Investors allegedly put in over R4m in Dleke’s farming stokvel
Several cases of fraud have been opened against last year’s former Mr SA hopeful Sinethemba Dleke, who allegedly left investors in his farming stokvel high and dry.
Lubabalo Mafintile, one of the victims, said about 292 investors have been left frustrated after Dleke allegedly failed to honour payments for their returns from his SDFarmLink adventure, said Lubabalo Mafintile who is one of the victims. The group collectively invested about R4.7m into the scheme, with the highest individual investment made being R600,000. ..
