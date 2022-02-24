Trouble looming for Zwides as Thembisa returns on screen

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is back on-screen after an acting hiatus that was caused by a long battle with Covid-19 that started in April last year.

At the time, the actor had a short stint as the temporary replacement for The Queen star Zandile Msutwana, after she sustained a set injury.

Tonight Mdoda-Nxumalo makes her debut on daily drama House of Zwide, playing Nikiwe Ndlovu, a former model and beauty pageant owner. The character is set to bring big trouble for Funani (Vusi Kunene) and Faith Zwide (Winnie Ntshaba). Mdoda-Nxumalo gives a teaser of what to expect.

How is it like to be back in front of the screen after your health scare last year?

It wasn’t easy getting back into the swing of things, but I was blessed with a beautiful cast and crew. The support had been amazing. Let’s just say, my body had to play catch up with my mind because I was determined to get my life back.

I actually had tears in my eyes because it is euphoric. I wish I could bottle up this feeling and sell it because every artist deserves it. There is freedom in doing what you love, and I feel free again.

During the break what did you get up to?

I took the advice of my doctors, family and therapist and took it easy and focused on my recovery. It wasn’t easy because I love what I do and not being able to do that made me a very sad person. So I started easy and worked on projects and campaigns I could do from home. I spent a lot of time annoying my husband and the kids.

How did that health scare impact and change your life?

It gave me a lot of time to think. A lot of time to count my blessings. To mourn and to recalibrate and recalculate my steps. I choose peace over everything and that comes from being kind to myself. I’m fearless in my approach to everything and have found me, again.

How different is Nikiwe from other characters you have played before?

She’s different because I am different. Getting to know myself meant a completely new approach to this character because it’s not tainted by old habits. She’s fresh, new and trouble.