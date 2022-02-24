Trouble looming for Zwides as Thembisa returns on screen
Actor back after battle with Covid-19
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is back on-screen after an acting hiatus that was caused by a long battle with Covid-19 that started in April last year.
At the time, the actor had a short stint as the temporary replacement for The Queen star Zandile Msutwana, after she sustained a set injury.
Tonight Mdoda-Nxumalo makes her debut on daily drama House of Zwide, playing Nikiwe Ndlovu, a former model and beauty pageant owner. The character is set to bring big trouble for Funani (Vusi Kunene) and Faith Zwide (Winnie Ntshaba). Mdoda-Nxumalo gives a teaser of what to expect.
How is it like to be back in front of the screen after your health scare last year?
It wasn’t easy getting back into the swing of things, but I was blessed with a beautiful cast and crew. The support had been amazing. Let’s just say, my body had to play catch up with my mind because I was determined to get my life back.
I actually had tears in my eyes because it is euphoric. I wish I could bottle up this feeling and sell it because every artist deserves it. There is freedom in doing what you love, and I feel free again.
During the break what did you get up to?
I took the advice of my doctors, family and therapist and took it easy and focused on my recovery. It wasn’t easy because I love what I do and not being able to do that made me a very sad person. So I started easy and worked on projects and campaigns I could do from home. I spent a lot of time annoying my husband and the kids.
How did that health scare impact and change your life?
It gave me a lot of time to think. A lot of time to count my blessings. To mourn and to recalibrate and recalculate my steps. I choose peace over everything and that comes from being kind to myself. I’m fearless in my approach to everything and have found me, again.
How different is Nikiwe from other characters you have played before?
She’s different because I am different. Getting to know myself meant a completely new approach to this character because it’s not tainted by old habits. She’s fresh, new and trouble.
If you could have your own beauty pageant like your character, what beauty standard would you change?
Everything. I’d seriously start from scratch using every face and body type to walk through the door.
What is your beauty routine?
Cleanse, moisturise, serum, repeat. Peace of mind plus lots of water. Also, minding my business keeps my skin smooth.
Are you romantic and what is your love language?
I’m the biggest romantic to ever hit the face of this earth. Effort is my love language. Acts of service, laughter, flowers. Give it all to me.
What do you enjoy doing indoors at home?
That is my prayer time. My quiet time. My soccer-with-the-kids time. My watch-musicals-and-James-Bond-movies-with-my-husband time.
What is your favourite room at home?
My bedroom.
Do you enjoy cooking?
I don’t enjoy cooking but I love doing it for my family. My husband is vegan, so coming up with new recipes is my spillion. Then he gives me that look, and I’m like yeah, I did good. One of the twins loves to cook, so I enjoy that part of kitchen time as well.
What are some of your style tips?
Be comfortable and if you can’t be comfortable, be damn amazing. Be confident in everything you put on, if you can’t, fake it. Style is an extension of your personality so make it yours and if you have five or 10 personalities, all the better.
Do you have a secret talent that people don’t know about?
I sing very well. I actually miss doing musicals. I might not cook very well, but I’m a good baker. Also, I’m funny as hell, ask all my friends [laughs]
Who has been your favourite leading man?
Vusi Kunene. That man has enough power to help Eskom out. You’ll see what I mean soon. So watch House Of Zwide.
What are your 2022 plans?
House Of Zwide is the plan. I’m co-producing a Netflix film at the moment. I am also presenting again, so I’m basically going to be on every platform. I’m working on everything I said I would, so get your coins ready. I’m launching something incredible for your skin soon.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.