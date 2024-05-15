In 2022 he released his album Sounds of Gomora – an homage to his home township located in northern Johannesburg. His other offering Sounds Of Gomora Vol. 2: The Healers Avenue was certified gold this week.
“Receiving a plaque is one of the best feelings for an artist. I don’t take this blessing for granted. It also shows that the fans are listening… it proves that I’m on the right track,” he said.
“I produced this album alone and it really shows that when you put your mind and heart into something, you’ll be greatly rewarded for it.”
Last month, the 32-year-old released another offering titled Satori, featuring his two lead singles Memeza and Khetheyakho.
The 16-track album has guest appearances by Murumba Pitch, Nobuhle, Mazet ZA, Hennybelit, Khanya De Vocalist, DA Muziqal Chef and Ntokzin.
“A lot of people when they see me, they see a spiritual and humble guy, all because of the music I released when I first came out,” he said.
“I’m glad that my music makes people perceive me as such, it means I elevate them on some sort of level and that makes me happy.
“Hits such as Mama, placed me in the right side of commercial music and I think this is only the beginning of everything.”
Josiah De Disciple finds his 'spiritual' voice
Producer recently released a new album
Image: Supplied.
DJ and music producer Josiah De Disciple believes now more than ever he has found his voice and sound as a solo artist with a sub-genre he has dubbed spiritual amapiano.
Real name Josiah Makoela, the Alexandra-born musician has always been in the forefront of amapiano as early as 2012. Together with Mr JazziQ they made waves as the amapiano duo JazziDisciples with offerings Disciples of Piano, The Load Shedding and Black Child XXV.
Their smash hit Sgubu Se Monati defined an era for a generation. But when they disbanded in 2020 it rocked the country, with a reported beef about the once inseparable collaborators.
“Making music is quite tricky but the key is staying consistent as much as possible. I kept juggling between all these genres until I stumbled upon making spiritual amapiano,” he said.
“I was going through a rough patch when I produced songs like Mama [his song with Boohle], and going through the highs and lows in the industry, songs like that really help you to stay focused.
“I believe I have found my voice within the music industry despite being known for being a part of JazziDisciples. Another thing, if you were to listen to our album, you’ll realise there are some similarities to the style of the sound and music I produce now, meaning I was the one behind the production of most of the songs, just that now I can fully be me, the spiritual one. The separation has helped me to be known and identified for this uniquely uplifting sound.”
In 2022 he released his album Sounds of Gomora – an homage to his home township located in northern Johannesburg. His other offering Sounds Of Gomora Vol. 2: The Healers Avenue was certified gold this week.
“Receiving a plaque is one of the best feelings for an artist. I don’t take this blessing for granted. It also shows that the fans are listening… it proves that I’m on the right track,” he said.
“I produced this album alone and it really shows that when you put your mind and heart into something, you’ll be greatly rewarded for it.”
Last month, the 32-year-old released another offering titled Satori, featuring his two lead singles Memeza and Khetheyakho.
The 16-track album has guest appearances by Murumba Pitch, Nobuhle, Mazet ZA, Hennybelit, Khanya De Vocalist, DA Muziqal Chef and Ntokzin.
“A lot of people when they see me, they see a spiritual and humble guy, all because of the music I released when I first came out,” he said.
“I’m glad that my music makes people perceive me as such, it means I elevate them on some sort of level and that makes me happy.
“Hits such as Mama, placed me in the right side of commercial music and I think this is only the beginning of everything.”
Mandoza and Brown Dash’s sons collaborate on new song to keep kwaito alive
Khaya Mthethwa shares how songs are chosen for masked singers
Thandiswa Mazwai mesmerises fans as she launches new album
Moonchild Sanelly grows fan base on other continents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos