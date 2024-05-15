Culture

Josiah De Disciple finds his 'spiritual' voice

Producer recently released a new album

15 May 2024 - 06:34
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Josiah De Disciple keeps dominating the charts with his music.
Josiah De Disciple keeps dominating the charts with his music.
Image: Supplied.

DJ and music producer Josiah De Disciple believes now more than ever he has found his voice and sound as a solo artist with a sub-genre he has dubbed spiritual amapiano. 

Real name Josiah Makoela, the Alexandra-born musician has always been in the forefront of amapiano as early as 2012. Together with Mr JazziQ they made waves as the amapiano duo JazziDisciples with offerings Disciples of Piano, The Load Shedding and Black Child XXV. 

Their smash hit Sgubu Se Monati defined an era for a generation. But when they disbanded in 2020 it rocked the country, with a reported beef about the once inseparable collaborators.  

“Making music is quite tricky but the key is staying consistent as much as possible. I kept juggling between all these genres until I stumbled upon making spiritual amapiano,” he said.

“I was going through a rough patch when I produced songs like Mama [his song with Boohle], and going through the highs and lows in the industry, songs like that really help you to stay focused. 

“I believe I have found my voice within the music industry despite being known for being a part of JazziDisciples. Another thing, if you were to listen to our album, you’ll realise there are some similarities to the style of the sound and music I produce now, meaning I was the one behind the production of most of the songs, just that now I can fully be me, the spiritual one. The separation has helped me to be known and identified for this uniquely uplifting sound.”

Image: Supplied.

In 2022 he released his album Sounds of Gomora – an homage to his home township located in northern Johannesburg. His other offering Sounds Of Gomora Vol. 2: The Healers Avenue was certified gold this week.

“Receiving a plaque is one of the best feelings for an artist. I don’t take this blessing for granted. It also shows that the fans are listening… it proves that I’m on the right track,” he said. 

“I produced this album alone and it really shows that when you put your mind and heart into something, you’ll be greatly rewarded for it.”

Last month, the 32-year-old released another offering titled Satori, featuring his two lead singles Memeza and Khetheyakho

The 16-track album has guest appearances by Murumba Pitch, Nobuhle, Mazet ZA, Hennybelit, Khanya De Vocalist, DA Muziqal Chef and Ntokzin. 

“A lot of people when they see me, they see a spiritual and humble guy, all because of the music I released when I first came out,” he said.

“I’m glad that my music makes people perceive me as such, it means I elevate them on some sort of level and that makes me happy.

“Hits such as Mama, placed me in the right side of commercial music and I think this is only the beginning of everything.” 

Mandoza and Brown Dash’s sons collaborate on new song to keep kwaito alive

Late Kwaito legends Mandoza and Brown Dash’s sons, Harry and Zwano, are ready to assume the thrones left to them by their fathers.
S Mag
2 days ago

Khaya Mthethwa shares how songs are chosen for masked singers

Idols SA alum Khaya Mthethwa is the mastermind musical director ensuring that Mzansi stars hit the right notes on The Masked Singer SA.  Season ...
S Mag
2 days ago

Thandiswa Mazwai mesmerises fans as she launches new album

Thandiswa Mazwai reminded concertgoers at the weekend why they affectionately call her "King Tha", mesmerising fans with a musical voyage of healing ...
S Mag
1 day ago

Moonchild Sanelly grows fan base on other continents

Moonchild Sanelly believes in staying true to herself and standing out, thanks to her idiosyncratic sound that has been key to her global music ...
S Mag
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues