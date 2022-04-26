Beauty graduates from the university that dad helped build
Mphahlele's father, Matane, said he spent four years in the 1970s working on constructing the university
Top student and Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Gauteng Tebogo Mphahlele has graduated from the same university that her father helped to build as a construction worker when he was a young man.
Mphahlele, 21, graduated last week with a BCom accounting degree from the University of Johannesburg, which used to be known as Rand Afrikaans University, back when her then 18-year-old father worked as a labourer in 1971. ..
