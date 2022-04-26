×

Beauty graduates from the university that dad helped build

Mphahlele's father, Matane, said he spent four years in the 1970s working on constructing the university

26 April 2022 - 08:19
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Top student and Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Gauteng Tebogo Mphahlele has graduated from the same university that her father helped to build as a construction worker when he was a young man.

Mphahlele, 21, graduated last week with a BCom accounting degree from the University of Johannesburg, which used to be known as Rand Afrikaans University, back when her then 18-year-old father worked as a labourer in 1971.  ..

