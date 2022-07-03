Estranged couple Somizi and Mohale meet in A-lister marquee

The most awkward moment at this year’s Durban July that you missed at home was when estranged couple Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung somewhat reunited on the dance floor.

Mhlongo and Themba Broly from Big Brother served as hosts at DJ Tira’s Afrotainment marquee. Mhlongo had just introduced amapiano sensation Pabi Cooper when Motaung, accompanied by besties Lasizwe Dambuza and Norma Mngoma, entered the VVIP section.

As would be expected, tongues were wagging and you could cut the tension with a knife.

Motaung, Dambuza and Mngoma seemingly didn’t mind the attention, as they set the dance floor on fire a few metres away from Mhlongo and his squad.

Newly-minted besties Motaung and Dambuza were inseparable throughout the day. But Dambuza dismissed any rumours of a romance between the two of them.