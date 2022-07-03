Estranged couple Somizi and Mohale meet in A-lister marquee
Awkward Durban July moment didn't stop the party
The most awkward moment at this year’s Durban July that you missed at home was when estranged couple Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung somewhat reunited on the dance floor.
Mhlongo and Themba Broly from Big Brother served as hosts at DJ Tira’s Afrotainment marquee. Mhlongo had just introduced amapiano sensation Pabi Cooper when Motaung, accompanied by besties Lasizwe Dambuza and Norma Mngoma, entered the VVIP section.
As would be expected, tongues were wagging and you could cut the tension with a knife.
Motaung, Dambuza and Mngoma seemingly didn’t mind the attention, as they set the dance floor on fire a few metres away from Mhlongo and his squad.
Newly-minted besties Motaung and Dambuza were inseparable throughout the day. But Dambuza dismissed any rumours of a romance between the two of them.
“I mean, we’re young and it feels so good to be with someone who is within my age. Usually I go for someone who is in his late 30s or 40s, so it feels so good to be with someone who’s kind and mature and the opposite of me,” Dambuza told Sowetan.
“It wasn’t awkward seeing Somizi. We are industry mates and we are bound to bump into each other at some point.
“Also, life needs to go on... just because you’re someone’s ex you have to now stop going to certain places? I don’t see Mohale as Somizi’s ex, I see him as Mohale. Last night we enjoyed our time dancing on the dance floor. Yes, we saw Somizi but life goes on.”
The HollywoodBets Champion Room had the biggest celebrity sighting with A-listers ranging from Brian Baloyi to Jerry Sikhosana, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madida, Carol Tshabalala, Jessica Nkosi, Boity Thulo, Thembi Seete and Robert Marawa.
But the real party at the Greyville Racecourse was in the Afrotainment marquee with the hottest line-up of Reason, Daliwonga, Dladla Mshunqisi, DJ Zinhle, Reece Madlisa and Zuma as well as Q Twins.
When it came to the fashion Dlamini opted for a simple floral cocktail dress by Jessica Jane Molebatsi. The Queen actor Nkosi shimmered in Roberto Scholtz.
Thulo and Madida also rocked gold numbers from Ryan Keys.
Following this year’s dress code of “show me the honey” in a gold beaded Orapeleng Modutle gown, Seete suited up in a tailored Scalo two-piece.
“The look was inspired by honey, of course. I was completely obsessed with the Roberto Scholtz interpretation of the theme. He nailed it for me because I feel like I brought the honey and more. The material he used literally looked and felt like honey,” Nkosi said.
Zola Nombona donned a monochrome design paying homage to soccer team Orlando Pirates’ 85th anniversary.
The dress was designed by Craig Jacobs under his label Fundudzi.
“It was my first Durban July and it felt so great being there and wearing a dress that has so much meaning. Eighty-five years of Pirates being in the game is such a beautiful milestone, especially for one of SA’s most iconic clubs,” Nombona said.
“The club is a part of the DNA of South African soccer and having to champion that makes me feels so special and seen.
“When I first saw the dress my jaw dropped. Working with Craig Jacobs was a thought-provoking experience. Our creative energy worked so well together.
“We wanted the dress to bridge the gap between fashion and sustainability – most of the material of the dress is recyclable.”
