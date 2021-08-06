M-Net asks Somizi to take ‘time off’ ‘Idols SA’ amid abuse allegations
M-Net has issued a statement saying media personality Somizi Mhlongo’s role on Idols SA has been put on ice as he deals with abuse allegations made against him by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.
“M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved,” read the statement sent to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.
“Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until August 22 2021 as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded.”
This comes after it was announced Somizi was taking a break from Metro FM.
“The SABC can confirm Metro FM management met with Mr Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr Mhlongo permission to do so,” read a statement from the SABC.
Somizi’s world came tumbling down after Sunday World reported Mohale had claimed to have been abused by Somizi, recalling alleged violent scenes that apparently happened before and after their wedding day and throughout their marriage.
Somizi released a statement on Friday defending himself.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would one day have to defend my honour as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I’ve worked so hard to build.”
“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation.”
Read the full statement below:
