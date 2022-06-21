Beauty influencer Pamela Mtanga scores big time

What is the Pamela Mtanga brand and what do you want people to take from you?

My life’s purpose is to make people happy. Not to please, but to make people happy. Whether it be through fashion, broadcasting, philanthropy or an encounter outside of my work. What drives me is believing that my success is inevitable, and that takes an immense amount of faith and hard work.

What challenges do you face as an influencer?

Constantly finding new ways to create a social media experience for my social media community is both daunting and exciting. With an influencer budget, how creative can you get for one post? The challenge is that you have to have limits but I still try my best to execute at optimum level.

The second most challenging thing is brands paying anything from 30 to 90 days post campaign; this is usually big corporate clients. I work with a team of talented black creatives and I pay them immediately, meaning that I always have to have a working budget. At any given point in time, I have to have enough funds to execute at least six content pieces because whether the previous client paid or not, the next client needs you to deliver in a timely fashion. Therefore, as a small business you find yourself dipping into savings to sustain the business.

What did it mean to you to win the award?

The award for me speaks to credibility and recognition. To be nominated among tech, beauty, and education start-ups within the marketing field simply means that influencers are recognised as a part of the marketing chain.

We influence buying decisions and we have human interaction with consumers which can assist with generating insights in real time to create better marketing solutions, I believe that brands should invest more and collaborate with influencers to achieve that. Allocate adequate marketing budget for influencers and let’s continue to create. We are here to stay, after all, influencer marketing is word of mouth that lives digitally, it will not die but it will evolve.