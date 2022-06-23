Novice SA model Lebo Malope shaking international runways

At just 17, novice SA model Lebo Malope is shaking international runways as the breakout star of this season.

He is literally walking in the footsteps of his famous brother Denetric, whose star continues to shine after strutting the runway for Prada and Dolce & Gabbana last year.

In between rides in the metro (subway) for castings, coffee and croissant, the madness and rush of Paris Fashion Week is in full swing. It is almost impossible to pin down the young South African every fashion house is buzzing about.

Lebo, a grade 10 pupil at Nellmapius Secondary School in Pretoria, opened the show for Zegna as Milan Fashion Week closed on Monday. SMag can exclusively reveal that today he is expected to dazzle at Louis Vuitton. He is also optioned for the Dior show tomorrow .

If ever there was an ideal debut for a model on the international stage, this is it. He has age on his side as well as the energy to take on the viciously competitive modelling world head-on. He is at the precipice of something big and the world is ready for him.

Denetric tells me that he has been playing the role of big brother and mentor for him.

“When I realised his beauty and potential, I knew we had to find something suitable and comfortable for him to do. He has taken to it like a natural, it’s like when you know that something is meant for you and it all falls into place perfectly,” Denetric says.

In addition to Zegna, Lebo walked for Fendi, JW Anderson and Alyxis Studio at Milan Fashion Week. Denetric joined him at Fendi, and also walked for Marcelo Burlon.

“It has been great to mentor and guide him. I speak to him about his goals and I try so hard not to put him under pressure. I let him be and allow him space to experience things and I share my advice because I’ve been doing this for much longer,” says Denetric.