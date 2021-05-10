S Mag

Enhle Mbali, Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

By Masego Seemela - 10 May 2021 - 13:01
Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa plans to hold a press conference where she'll reveal everything that happened in her marriage to internally renowned DJ, Nkosinathi "Black Coffee" Maphumulo.
Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa plans to hold a press conference where she'll reveal everything that happened in her marriage to internally renowned DJ, Nkosinathi "Black Coffee" Maphumulo.
Image: Supplied

It goes without saying that weekends are usually used to unwind from the long week of work and hustle, however, this weekend didn’t give us the “rest” we had anticipated as it had our jaws dropping to the floor in disbelief of what was actually taking place on the socials.

From alleged domestic abuse and psychological trauma to a high-profile Twitter lover’s tiff, this weekend was definitely like a scene from a Mzansi Magic telenovela.

STORY OF THE WEEKEND

Our weekend kicked off with an emotional viral video of actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa who was seemingly upset that the Randburg Magistrate’s Court denied her a protection order against ex-husband Nkosinathi Maphumulo Black Coffee she applied for a few weeks ago.  

In the video she shared on Instagram, Mlotshwa revealed she was "done protecting the father of her kids" who she claims has been psychologically abusing her and her children. The actress claimed her ex-husband's had been trying to use their kids to stop her court case to a point where one of her sons told her he longer felt like a child. 

The actress further mentioned she had future plans to hold a press conference where she’ll bring evidence and text messages that’ll reveal what she went through during her marriage to the internationally renowned DJ.

TWEET YOU NEEDED TO SEE

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo– Motaung found himself having to expose a fake tweet that has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

This is after a tweet surfaced that implied that his husband Mohale Motaung– Mhlongo had a thing or two to say about the difference between abusers and scammers.  

While the tweet looked authentic, it left many social media users asking questions on the couple’s marital status after the photoshopped response the Idols SA judge left on his bae’s comment section.

In the comment, which we now know to be fake, “Somizi” seemingly left a rather unfriendly message to his hubby where he strongly disagreed with Mohale’s narrative about our faves' having “abusive behaviours behind closed doors”.

While the tweet clearly implied that there was "trouble in paradise", Somizi slammed the photoshopped tweet by describing it as "malicious".  

OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND

On a lighter note, the OG of the game, actress and TV personality Khanyi Mbau gave us high-fashion vibes over the weekend.

Mbau rocked a tight-fitting fawn dress that boasted bead-like drapes. Looking like a real-life Barbie doll, the singer paired her look with a long blonde do and sealed it with a silver tiara.  

This is why we believe the real “Queen of Bling” is our favourite outfit look of the weekend.

Shekhinah's ‘Trouble in Paradise’ album narrates how she overcame heartbreak

Shekhinah's new album will have you in your feels.
S Mag
3 days ago

Xolani Mayekiso takes his last bow on The Queen with heartbreaking scene

Xolani Mayekiso gave a stellar exit performance on The Queen.
S Mag
3 days ago

Yanga and Paxton make Idols SA history with new collaboration

Former Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa will be releasing her much anticipated single ‘Catch Me’ featuring Paxton.
S Mag
4 days ago

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date finally announced!

Just a couple of months to go till we get to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
S Mag
6 days ago

IN PICTURES | First photos of The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick's glamorous wedding

The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick ties the knot.
S Mag
5 days ago

5 times Somizi and Vusi Nova gave us friendship goals

Somizi and Vusi Nova are proper #friendshipgoals!
S Mag
1 week ago

Shekhinah's ‘Trouble in Paradise’ album narrates how she overcame heartbreak

Shekhinah's new album will have you in your feels.
S Mag
3 days ago

Xolani Mayekiso takes his last bow on The Queen with heartbreaking scene

Xolani Mayekiso gave a stellar exit performance on The Queen.
S Mag
3 days ago

Yanga and Paxton make Idols SA history with new collaboration

Former Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa will be releasing her much anticipated single ‘Catch Me’ featuring Paxton.
S Mag
4 days ago

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date finally announced!

Just a couple of months to go till we get to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
S Mag
6 days ago

IN PICTURES | First photos of The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick's glamorous wedding

The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick ties the knot.
S Mag
5 days ago

5 times Somizi and Vusi Nova gave us friendship goals

Somizi and Vusi Nova are proper #friendshipgoals!
S Mag
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X