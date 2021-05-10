Enhle Mbali, Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Our weekend kicked off with an emotional viral video of actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa who was seemingly upset that the Randburg Magistrate’s Court denied her a protection order against ex-husband Nkosinathi Maphumulo Black Coffee she applied for a few weeks ago.

In the video she shared on Instagram, Mlotshwa revealed she was "done protecting the father of her kids" who she claims has been psychologically abusing her and her children. The actress claimed her ex-husband's had been trying to use their kids to stop her court case to a point where one of her sons told her he longer felt like a child.

The actress further mentioned she had future plans to hold a press conference where she’ll bring evidence and text messages that’ll reveal what she went through during her marriage to the internationally renowned DJ.