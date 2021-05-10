Enhle Mbali, Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
It goes without saying that weekends are usually used to unwind from the long week of work and hustle, however, this weekend didn’t give us the “rest” we had anticipated as it had our jaws dropping to the floor in disbelief of what was actually taking place on the socials.
From alleged domestic abuse and psychological trauma to a high-profile Twitter lover’s tiff, this weekend was definitely like a scene from a Mzansi Magic telenovela.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
Our weekend kicked off with an emotional viral video of actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa who was seemingly upset that the Randburg Magistrate’s Court denied her a protection order against ex-husband Nkosinathi Maphumulo Black Coffee she applied for a few weeks ago.
In the video she shared on Instagram, Mlotshwa revealed she was "done protecting the father of her kids" who she claims has been psychologically abusing her and her children. The actress claimed her ex-husband's had been trying to use their kids to stop her court case to a point where one of her sons told her he longer felt like a child.
The actress further mentioned she had future plans to hold a press conference where she’ll bring evidence and text messages that’ll reveal what she went through during her marriage to the internationally renowned DJ.
TWEET YOU NEEDED TO SEE
Shemmmmmm maan talk about reaching.....this is malicious but I'm glad we have a platform to correct it.....both tweets are fake pic.twitter.com/eIN1LdxSFl— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2021
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo– Motaung found himself having to expose a fake tweet that has been doing the rounds on Twitter.
This is after a tweet surfaced that implied that his husband Mohale Motaung– Mhlongo had a thing or two to say about the difference between abusers and scammers.
While the tweet looked authentic, it left many social media users asking questions on the couple’s marital status after the photoshopped response the Idols SA judge left on his bae’s comment section.
In the comment, which we now know to be fake, “Somizi” seemingly left a rather unfriendly message to his hubby where he strongly disagreed with Mohale’s narrative about our faves' having “abusive behaviours behind closed doors”.
While the tweet clearly implied that there was "trouble in paradise", Somizi slammed the photoshopped tweet by describing it as "malicious".
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
On a lighter note, the OG of the game, actress and TV personality Khanyi Mbau gave us high-fashion vibes over the weekend.
Mbau rocked a tight-fitting fawn dress that boasted bead-like drapes. Looking like a real-life Barbie doll, the singer paired her look with a long blonde do and sealed it with a silver tiara.
This is why we believe the real “Queen of Bling” is our favourite outfit look of the weekend.