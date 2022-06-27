Nomalanga Shozi soars high in confidence and beauty with ostrich feathers

New mom Nomalanga Shozi stepped out in ostrich feathers to host the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup on Sunday at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The BET Africa presenter and actor gave birth three months ago to a baby girl fathered by Bandile Mbere from Major League DJz.

The twin music duo, currently on a global tour, was nominated last night for best international act at the BET Awards. They lost out to Nigerian superstar Tems.

“It felt good to step out. It felt freeing. Being a mom gives me a different confidence that I never felt I could unlock. Just knowing my power and strength; finding my power and beauty again, my voice and place in the world is quite liberating,” Shozi said.

“I feel so blessed to be at work and that I get to do what I love. I feel so blessed that I still have people and networks who believe in me. I have a strong team around me from my glam team to colleagues.

“Just being at the polo and having a role to play, and not just as a guest, for me that solidifies that I still have people who believe in me. I still have a place in the industry and I still have something to give.”