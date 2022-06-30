Gold and yellow set to dominate fashion stakes at Durban July

America has the Met Gala, while Italy has Pitti Uomo and in SA the one fashion affair that always gets tongues wagging is the Durban July.

Moving from butterflies and birds of a feather themes in previous years, this year’s grand event continues with another outdoorsy theme dubbed "show me the honey".

In what seems to be a celebration of attendees finally getting a chance to show off without the fear of heavier Covid restrictions, the dress code calls on guests to blossom like a flower and burst their fashion senses wide open.

Not quite sure what you should wear to this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July? Here is a look at some runway inspiration that is bound to leave fans abuzz.

Must have motif: floral

With the theme that leans heavily on bees and pollen, it would be amiss not to celebrate flowers. Try colour or pattern blocked floral prints on gowns or if you are a bit of a theme queen, get campy in outfits that take directly from different flowers.