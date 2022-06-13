×

Culture

Somizi’s estranged husband Mohale to tell all in TV interview

'I initially had no intentions to publicly speak of the events'

13 June 2022 - 15:22
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Mohale to spill the beans in an explosive televised interview with acclaimed radio journalist Aldrin Sampear.
Image: Supplied.

Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung is set to tell all in an explosive televised interview with acclaimed radio journalist Aldrin Sampear.

Mohale: On the Record will premiere exclusively on streaming service Showmax on August 4.

The couple’s wedding special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, debuted on the streaming service in 2020 and even set a record for the most first-day views on Showmax at the time.

But what was billed as a fairytale union has in the past year turned into an ugly ending and nightmare separation that includes accusations of abuse levelled by Motaung against Mhlongo.

Following a leaked tape last year of Motaung detailing the alleged abuse, Mhlongo was even taken off Idols SA and Metro FM. Mhlongo is expected to return on Idols SA as a judge later this year.

Image: Supplied.

Motaung is now set to go on the record for the first time and comment on all the saga. “A lot has been said about me, both true and untrue,” Motaung said.

“I initially had no intentions to publicly speak of the events that have occurred, due to an agreement I had with the other parties involved. But when the agreement was dishonoured by the other party, it became paramount that I tell my truth as I know it.

“With all the misinformation in the public domain, it is my responsibility to correct any propaganda as I represent not only myself, but those that may have experienced a story similar to mine. I would also like people to truly get to know me for who I am, as opposed to who they have assumed me to be.”

Mhlongo has already been sharing his side of the story on season 5 of his reality show Living the Dream with Somizi.

“As a queer person, their union has been a celebration of what many would love to achieve but, because of societal norms, have struggled to. Some of us even lived our fantasies through their love story and became invested in it,” Sampear said.

“This sit-down is an opportunity to hear Mohale's version of their union, and now, its cracks.”

