Somizi’s estranged husband Mohale to tell all in TV interview

Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung is set to tell all in an explosive televised interview with acclaimed radio journalist Aldrin Sampear.

Mohale: On the Record will premiere exclusively on streaming service Showmax on August 4.

The couple’s wedding special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, debuted on the streaming service in 2020 and even set a record for the most first-day views on Showmax at the time.

But what was billed as a fairytale union has in the past year turned into an ugly ending and nightmare separation that includes accusations of abuse levelled by Motaung against Mhlongo.

Following a leaked tape last year of Motaung detailing the alleged abuse, Mhlongo was even taken off Idols SA and Metro FM. Mhlongo is expected to return on Idols SA as a judge later this year.