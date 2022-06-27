×

Fashion & Beauty

Besties Zinhle and Moozlie take LA by storm at the BETs

SA pair sizzle in super fashion among fellow stars

27 June 2022 - 17:47
Masego Seemela Online journalist
DJ Zinhle takes on the BET Awards in an Ezokhetho-inspired look.
Image: Supplied.

BFFs DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena rocked the BET Awards in funky and cool designs by emerging local fashion houses Ezokhetho and LawrenSon Junior (LSJ).

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (early  Monday SA time), big winners included Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, Jazmine Sullivan, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, Tems and Will Smith.

Lizzo, Kanye West, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Giveon and Chance The Rapper all performed. Presenters included Idris Elba, Janelle Monae, Daniel Kaluuya, Sanaa Lathan, Tamar Braxton and Kiki Palmer.

Zinhle went for an edgy tailored look in the form of a cow print jumper taken from Ezokhetho's Izimbokodo 2022 collection, which is an ode to femininity and different facets of SA women.  

"More than anything, it’s growth and recognition, on both the business and creative side," Ezokhetho fashion designer Mpumi Dhlamini told Sowetan.

Nomuzi Mabena rocks a LawrenSon Junior outfit.
Image: Supplied.

"It’s always a blessing and a great feeling to see our work out there. Especially at an international platform, like the BET Awards."

Mabena oozed total sex appeal in a lime two-piece that featured a big bow on the bust and a thigh-high slit. 

"I feel like the industry has been sleeping on me for a very long time and I'm finally getting the recognition I deserve. Seeing my clothes on a well-known celebrity on a world stage makes me ecstatic," said LSJ designer Ronny Mahlakwane, who hails from Limpopo.

"I plan to take over the fashion industry and get to a level were I am dressing international celebrities. My time is now."

SA music duo Major League DJz were nominated for best international act, but they lost out to Nigerian superstar Tems. The awards aired in SA last night on BET Africa.

Another fashion highlight was American actor Cynthia Erivo who wore a fresh off-the-runway colourful design by Louis Vuitton. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery pieces giving her look a warrior-like feel.

American actor Cynthia Erivo walks the red carptet.
Image: Getty Images

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina sported matching outfits. The couple wore white while Elba gave his look a different twist by rocking yellow pants with black Gucci shoes.

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina.
Image: Getty Images

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh also wore matching outfits. Leakes’s bae sported a shimmering navy blue suit while she rocked a gorgeous blue cocktail dress.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes (right) and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.
Image: Getty Images

Actor Keke Palmer came out on the red carpet in a colourful long tail cutout dress that she paired with gold heels.

Actor Keke Palmer walks the red carpet.
Image: Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Blige looked angelic in a white bodycon number by Tony Ward. She paired her look with a blonde high ponytail and gold jewellery.  

Singer songwriter Mary J Blige.
Image: Getty Images

Janelle Monae went gothic in a sheer cut-out Roberto Cavalli dress.

Singer Janelle Monae.
Image: Getty Images

