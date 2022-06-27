Besties Zinhle and Moozlie take LA by storm at the BETs

BFFs DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena rocked the BET Awards in funky and cool designs by emerging local fashion houses Ezokhetho and LawrenSon Junior (LSJ).

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (early Monday SA time), big winners included Silk Sonic, Kendrick Lamar, Jazmine Sullivan, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, Tems and Will Smith.

Lizzo, Kanye West, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Giveon and Chance The Rapper all performed. Presenters included Idris Elba, Janelle Monae, Daniel Kaluuya, Sanaa Lathan, Tamar Braxton and Kiki Palmer.

Zinhle went for an edgy tailored look in the form of a cow print jumper taken from Ezokhetho's Izimbokodo 2022 collection, which is an ode to femininity and different facets of SA women.

"More than anything, it’s growth and recognition, on both the business and creative side," Ezokhetho fashion designer Mpumi Dhlamini told Sowetan.