Social media is helpful but can pose real threat to mental health
Choreographed lives and experiences curated specifically for our consumption making us sick
I love social media, particularly Facebook. The platform has been a largely positive vehicle in my life. Through the platform, I have met a great number of people who have significantly changed my life – men and women who have contributed to my growth and development.
It was on Facebook that I met the man who took me out of the streets of Dobsonville, Soweto, into the corridors of Rhodes University. Years later when I decided to write my first book, Memoirs of a Born Free: Reflections on the Rainbow Nation, the platform provided great support. The book could never have become a bestseller or gotten two international publishing deals had it not been for the support it received from strangers on that platform. I value how social media has changed my life...
