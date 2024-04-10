The Nike Well Festival will have Joburg looking and feeling great

Mic check (one, two, one two). Let’s warm up and get ready for the Nike Well Festival taking place in Newtown on April 13 — the brand's first fitness festival to be held in the Joburg CBD.

With a helping hand from the Nike Well Collective — a dream team of trainers, coaches, and wellness and nutrition experts — wellness has never looked this good. They'll be hosting energy-charged wellness and fitness sessions throughout the festival, which is a full-day affair. Doors open at 9am and close at 9pm; get there bright and early to enjoy the cool vibes.

Fire up those glutes with an amapiano step class or indulge in a multisensory chroma-yoga session — the fun, interactive activities on offer are guaranteed to tick all the wellness boxes: movement, rest, mindfulness, nutrition and connection. Additional sensory activities, courtesy of the Style Lab, for those final glow-up touches is just what the doctor ordered.

With specialists stationed at all corners, festivalgoers will be guided by the Nike Well Collective to curate a tailored fitness and wellness experience to meet their goals.

“The Nike Well Collective is designed to support wellbeing journeys for everyone, however they define them,” says Amy Montagne, global women's vice-president and GM at Nike. “It celebrates all bodies and all forms of movement. Because we know holistic fitness is more than just sport — it’s focusing on body, mind and life.”