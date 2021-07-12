Master KG, Mohale Motaung & Keri Hilson: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Music producer Master KG found himself facing criticism from South Africans after vocalist Nomcebo Zikode released a statement claiming that she has not received "a cent" for her contribution to the hit song, Jerusalema.

As many social media users started dragging his name which landed him on the Twitter trends list, Master KG was left with no choice but to clear his name by refuting the claims.

The music producer took to Twitter and revealed that Zikode demanded more than what they had agreed on.

He also mentioned in a tweet that he later deleted, that Zikode had received over a million rands from the song so far.

In a series of tweets, Master KG continued to rubbish the singer's claims.

"Can you confirm that you received R1.5m so far from Jerusalema? And before I explain many things, you guys haven't paid me for Xola Moya Wami... and again, Nomcebo can you tell these people that you are demanding a bigger percentage than mine on this song?"

In another tweet, Master KG said Nomcebo went to the papers after he started his tour a few weeks ago, while she had gone on tour last year without telling him.

“Last year Nomcebo started Jerusalema tour without me and I never had a problem and a few weeks back I started my tour and then Nomcebo went to the media and created a story that I'm leaving her behind ... I don't really know why things must be like this," he tweeted.