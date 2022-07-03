×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Pic of The Day

SNAPS | SA celeb looks from Durban July 2022

By SOWETANLIVE - 03 July 2022 - 09:58

SA's celebs and socialites were out and about at the Durban July on Saturday. The event which has been on hiatus for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic was themed “show me the honey”. Here's how attendees interpreted the theme: 

Nandi Madida

Nomalanga Shozi

Jessica Nkosi

Rapulana Seiphemo

Zola Nombona

Thembi Seete

Minnie Dlamini

Boity Thulo

Mondli Makhoba

Musa Mseleku

Gold and yellow set to dominate fashion stakes at Durban July

African textiles emerge as style of choice for gents.
S Mag
3 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released