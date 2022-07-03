SNAPS | SA celeb looks from Durban July 2022
SA's celebs and socialites were out and about at the Durban July on Saturday. The event which has been on hiatus for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic was themed “show me the honey”. Here's how attendees interpreted the theme:
Nandi Madida
Nomalanga Shozi
Jessica Nkosi
Rapulana Seiphemo
Rapulana Seiphemo dressed to the nines at the #DurbanJuly 🐎 pic.twitter.com/BGRdYVk5gF— Sowetan S Mag (@SowetanMag) July 2, 2022
Zola Nombona
Thembi Seete
Minnie Dlamini
Boity Thulo
Mondli Makhoba
Mondli Makhoba looking dapper at #durbanjuly 🐎 @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/vYtl68wC0e— Sowetan S Mag (@SowetanMag) July 2, 2022
Musa Mseleku
Musa C. Mseleku opted for a simple yet classic look:#DurbanJuly @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/aVdAqSM3Jt— Sowetan S Mag (@SowetanMag) July 2, 2022