Somizi Mhlongo tackles hard topics on new season of reality show

Somizi Mhlongo will address the split from estranged husband Mohale Motaung, abuse allegations and picking up the pieces after the death of his mother Mary Twala in season five of his reality TV show.

Living the Dream with Somizi will return on May 4 with a more family inclusive narrative. It is set to feature his daughter Bahumi and baby mama Palesa Madisakwane as regulars.

As the season starts, Mhlongo will be seen taking time off from judging Idols SA and Metro FM. He used the time to create prospects for a kids’ clothing store.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” Mhlongo said in a statement.

“But the dream never dies, no matter how crazy things may get. Angeke [never]! Life isn’t always easy, but we must remember that the hard times are there to teach us.”

The new season that moves from Mzansi Magic to Showmax will see appearances from Cassper Nyovest, Kelly Khumalo, Lerato Kganyago, Lorcia Cooper, MaMkhize, Pearl Thusi and Vusi Nova.

“Somizi is one of the most influential figures in pop culture in South Africa,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax.

“His wedding special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, was the union of the year and set a then-record for the most first-day views on Showmax at launch.

“Having told the story of the wedding, which appeared to many almost like a fairytale, for balance we wanted to explore everything that followed.”