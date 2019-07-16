Cici on living with her scars: I was filled with so much anger & hatred

Singer Cici has reflected on the scars she's been left with for life after allegedly being involved in an abusive incident.

The singer, took to her Instagram to share a brief video, in which her scars were on full display. The video which has since been deleted was accompanied by a caption in which she opened up about how much seeing the scars every day affected her.

"For the longest time, I’ve struggled with forgiveness because I had to wake up to these every morning and they served as a constant reminder. I remember going on holiday and trying on a bikini. I took one look at myself in the mirror and just balled my eyes. I was filled with so much anger and hatred," Cici said.