Local celebs bash abuse

Domestic abuse advocate and singer Cici is taking a stand against gender-based violence in a new advert campaign spotlighting 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Powered by the Gauteng department of community safety, the Iqiniso hitmaker is joined by fellow singer Nelisiwe Sibiya, actress Mandisa Nduna and presenter Hulisani Ravele in a haunting TV advert, laid bare in white shape-wear as they plead for an end to domestic violence.

Sibiya’s heartfelt domestic abuse anthem Mama ka Bafana, popularly used on prison drama Lockdown, scores the advert directed by Athi Petela. It currently airs on SABC1 and online.

For Cici, who in the past year has been embroiled in a domestic violence dispute with ex-lover Arthur Mafokate, shooting the ad hit close to home. “Shooting this reminded me of how far I have come.

“It’s actually such a bad place for one to be. You lose all sense of self. You believe the things this person says about you because you wake up next to them every single day,” she said. “It’s important as women to love ourselves first before we love other people.”

She urged victims of domestic violence to come forward and overcome any shame that might come with it. “For me it wasn’t about the people, it was about me, what I wanted. It was wrong and I had to stand out against it. Surprisingly, most people that tried to shame me were women,” she said.