Cici asks court to gag Arthur Mafokate's friend

Former 999 music artist and songstress Cici has hauled one of Arthur Mafokate's friends to court for claiming that she somersaulted on her initial claims that her ex-boyfriend and boss assaulted her.

The singer filed papers at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg on Thursday asking the court to interdict John Mphatsoe from posting or commenting about her court case on social media, failing which she will sue for defamation.

She said Mphatsoe was harassing her and emotionally torturing her with unprovoked social media posts meant to intimidate her.

This follows their heated Twitter exchange after court proceedings on Friday last week, where Cici, real name Busisiwe Thwala, was cross-examined by Mafokate's lawyer Leana Fick.

During the cross-examination, Cici conceded that she did not say Mafokate assaulted her but that he drove away while she held onto the car's door handle which led to her injuries.

