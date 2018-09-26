Idols SA's Nosipho Silinda wants to follow in aunt Cici's footsteps

Idols SA contestant Nosipho Silinda hopes to be as successful as her sexy songstress aunt "Cici".

The 18-year-old from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal said Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Thwala, had been guiding her about the positives and negatives of the music industry.

Cici, of the Runaway fame, was spotted several times at the State Theatre in Pretoria holding up a board with support messages of love to her niece, who is fighting for a spot in the top nine tonight.

"We are trying to give her the best support we can so she makes it to the finals, but if she doesn't make it, she still needs to know that we will continue to support her," said Cici.

Cici said the record company she is signed with, Ambitiouz Entertainment, wanted to sign Silinda before the competition.