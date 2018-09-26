Idols SA's Nosipho Silinda wants to follow in aunt Cici's footsteps
Idols SA contestant Nosipho Silinda hopes to be as successful as her sexy songstress aunt "Cici".
The 18-year-old from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal said Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Thwala, had been guiding her about the positives and negatives of the music industry.
Cici, of the Runaway fame, was spotted several times at the State Theatre in Pretoria holding up a board with support messages of love to her niece, who is fighting for a spot in the top nine tonight.
"We are trying to give her the best support we can so she makes it to the finals, but if she doesn't make it, she still needs to know that we will continue to support her," said Cici.
Cici said the record company she is signed with, Ambitiouz Entertainment, wanted to sign Silinda before the competition.
But she advised her to enter the talent identification competition to grow vocally and also become confident in performing.
"I realised since she was two years old that she could sing and SA should also look out for her younger sister Gabriella. She too can sing well," she said.
Silinda gave up her Grade 11 studies at Harvest High School to follow her passion in music.
"Idols means a lot to me, I want to be in the music industry. And I am not going to limit myself to music only.
"I will be one of the big faces in the entertainment industry," Silinda said boldly.
The talented singer said she was uninterested in her school subjects and would rather study entertainment. But because her parents always magnify the benefits of her studying, especially subjects like maths and science, she had to continue with her schooling.
She hopes to complete her Grade 11 next year once the Idols drill is out of the way.
The theme for this evening is "kicking it old school" as the contestants get all dolled-up in 90s fashion that will include baggy jeans, box shirts, boom boxers and the legendary Walkman radio.