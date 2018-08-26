Cici cracks on the stand

Award-winning R&B singer Cici shocked everyone at the Midrand Magistrate's Court when she testified that her then boyfriend, kwaito king Arthur Mafokate, did not assault her.

The sultry songbird said this when she was cross-examined by Mafokate's legal representative advocate Leana Fick on Friday.

Cici, real name Busisiwe Thwala, was on the witness stand during Mafokate's assault trial.

"I did not say Mr Mafokate assaulted me," she said when Fick put it to her that the kwaito veteran would deny that he assaulted her.

Although Cici conceded that Mafokate didn't assault her, she insisted that he dragged her with his VW minibus on a gravel road which led to her breaking her pelvic bone.

