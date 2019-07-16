Exhausted medical funds leave patients feeling sick

Two weeks ago, I wrote about how medical schemes are simply rogue and that the Council of Medical Schemes, which is a statutory body meant to regulate medical schemes, is a toothless watchdog.

My point was that it is concerning that medical schemes cause great havoc even though they are supposed to be regulated by law. Yet in a remarkable response, Medscheme claimed that it was medical schemes that were under siege, detailing how practitioners fraudulently abuse medical aid funds instead.

Perhaps I should clarify: I do not condone fraud by healthcare professionals. The roguishness, however, goes even deeper than that.

For instance, it is not only healthcare professionals who have expressed their discontent with medical schemes, even members of medical schemes are aggrieved.