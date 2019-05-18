Cici: I'm more of a woman than I was two years ago, my art will reflect that

The singer is currently in studio making new music but said she won't be releasing anything this year because Busisiwe, first released in late 2017, is so full of gems.

Her next release will reflect her growth. "I'm more of a woman than I was two years ago. My story changed, but surprisingly I am grateful for that experience. I have become such a stronger woman, so assertive - and I'm selfish with myself and who or what I allow in my space. My art will reflect that," she said.

Cici said no matter what musical direction she decides to take, she is sure that her purpose will always be to tell the story of women.

"Women are uniquely powerful and that's why we are socialised to believe that a man is better than a woman. Men have to be taught how to be powerful, when women are born that way - so we are then socialised to shrink ourselves in order to accommodate men."

Her fans clearly think she's on the right track, because the music video for her single Ngidinge has racked up over two million views since its release just over a year ago. Watch it below.