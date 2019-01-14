'Mafokate's action was despicable' - ANC accuses Arthur of storming the stage

"Our members, especially, women, were uncomfortable with Arthur on stage because they didn't want to associate themselves with him considering the allegations that he assaulted his [former] girlfriend [and fellow musician] Cici. So they complained to us when they saw him on stage," the source told Sowetan last night.

In the statement yesterday, the ANC apologised to Mbatha who was a co-programme director with Linda Sibiya.

"We apologise to Nomzamo Mbatha for any offense this despicable conduct may have caused in the execution of her duties as a programme director," reads the statement.

"The ANC denounces gender-based violence. The ANC is on record condemning this conduct and distanced itself from Mafokate. We have full confidence in her activism against gender-based violence."

Mafokate yesterday apologised to Mbatha.

"To Nomzamo Mbatha I profusely apologise that you have to go through all this," Mafokate said.

"The weekend's events that took place at the Hilton Hotel after the manifesto launch and the picture that is doing the rounds on social media, I would like to urge my fellow South Africans to please not blame Nomzamo Mbatha for that.

"To me it was just a picture celebrating the woman of stature."

He said he looked up to the sultry Isibaya actress.