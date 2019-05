Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate has rejected an invite to attend the ANC Siyanqoba shindig with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday.

Mafokate, a staunch ANC supporter and the party's most well-known celebrity campaigner, sneezed at the call to rub shoulders with Ramaphosa after the party's big wigs publicly humiliated him earlier this year.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD