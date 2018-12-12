Cici on how talking about her alleged abuse has helped heal her

While Monday marked the end of SA's 16 Days of Activism‚ Cici is determined to keep the fire of activism burning‚ not only for other women's healing but for hers as well.

"Women are finally finding ways to take back their power and are changing the narrative. We have to rewrite the story of women and remind ourselves of the strength we possess."

Cici told TshisaLIVE that sharing her story as a woman‚ who has allegedly survived an abusive relationship with other women has helped her heal.

"I think it definitely helped me heal because it made me realise how many women were willing to come forth and say enough is enough. But what helped me the most was putting all those emotions that I felt into my music because it was a personal journey for me‚" Cici said.

Cici laid charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against her ex-lover and label boss Arthur Mafokate last year after an altercation between them allegedly turned violent.

Cici told TshisaLIVE that the abuse she's allegedly suffered and observed other women suffer was mainly a product of men feeling "entitled" to a woman's body.

"I think we live in a society where men feel entitled to a woman's body. Little things like making remarks about her body as she walks down the street is abusive. I've also had to watch a family member go through abuse... And therefore have felt the need to advocate for those who don't have the means to do it for themselves.

The songstress said she was amazed by a woman's ability to turn pain into power and said her activism is forever inspired by this fighting spirit.