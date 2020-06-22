Man feels cheated by lawyers

Bello Mohammed is angry, frustrated and disillusioned after he was convicted for 12 years for a crime he claims he never committed.

Mohammed said what pained him is that the attorney he had employed to lodge an appeal on his behalf has done nothing but only demanded money from him since January.

He said when he called his attorney, JP van Eden from Limpopo, on June 16 for an update on his case he was shocked when Van Eden asked him to provide his case number and the date in which he was sentenced, information he has already supplied in January.

However, Van Eden denies knowing Mohammed or ever receiving money from him.

"I don't know such a person, I have never taken any instructions from Mohammed or spoken to him, not even this [last] Tuesday as he claims," Van Eden said.

When asked about the payment that Consumer Line has seen apparently deposited by Mohammed into "Van Eden" FNB account, he said maybe some of his junior attorneys are attending to the case.

When pressed for more answers an angry Van Eden, who sounded agitated, said: "Don't waste my time, I'm a very busy man," before abruptly ending the call.

Subsequent questions were sent to his gmail account and texted messages but he had not responded by the time of going to print.