Embroidery machine deal a horror story

Certain service providers have no regard for the Consumer Protection Act 12 years after it became law.

Yet since the advent of the CPA, Consumer Line has rarely had to deal with a service provider who had fallen foul of multiple sections of the act and was more belligerent when approached for comment, instead of resolving the problem.

A week ago, Lesigo Nkosi, 37, approached Consumer Line after she bought a defective embroidery machine she intended using for her business.

Nkosi said one of her suppliers referred her to G&G Garments, a company that manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE) and other related garments.

She said though G&G does not sell machines, they agreed to sell her one of their units. Ali Gora, the owner, told her the embroidery machine was fairly new and only had a problem with a central processing unit (CPU) card, which could be replaced for R2,000, Nkosi said.

"Ali was calling nonstop, saying he has a buyer and I must pay to secure the machine, that's why I paid upfront," Nkosi said.

She said she paid R110,000 for the machine but there was no contract stipulating the terms and conditions of the purchase, as required by the CPA.

"I was verbally told about the CPU defects, which I ordered Ali to repair before taking the machine but Ali insisted that I write that I was taking the machine as is

[voetstoos]," Nkosi said.