Two clients stranded after buying cars they never saw

Buying a second-hand vehicle is the trickiest sale you could ever do, especially if the seller is far from you and you cannot view or test drive the vehicle.

A few consumers, due to miscalculation of the risk factor, learnt the hard way after paying for the car.

Two consumers have become the latest victims of car dealers, both operating in KZN. Both clients have been struggling for the past six months to get either their money back or the cars they had paid for.

Grace Marumo and Sipho Mziako who have not seen the cars they wanted to buy are now told the outbreak of the Covid-19 is hindering the process of having their cars delivered to them even though they bought the cars long before the nationwide lockdown.

Marumo, 57, of Bendor in Polokwane, Limpopo, says she has been waiting since November to take delivery of a 2014 BMW 320i model she wanted to buy as a present for her daughter .

Marumo, who used a portion of her life savings to purchase the car, said she was introduced by a relative to Israel Banda, of Banda Cars in KZN.

She said she regretted her decision as she now had to spend sleepless nights thinking about the money she has thrown down the drain.

"I didn't know Banda, but when my relative told me she bought her car from him, I did not think twice about also buying a car from his dealership," Marumo told Consumer Line.