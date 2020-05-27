Car buyers falling victim to vehicle sales scams

Consumers who want to buy cars should make sure that they deal with a legitimate car dealership to avoid being victims of scams.

Consumer Line published an article recently with the headline "Two clients stranded after buying cars they never saw".

The article was about Sipho Mziako of Mabopane, north of Pretoria, and Grace Marumo of Bendor in Polokwane, Limpopo, who have been struggling to get the cars they paid for.

They were told the lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak was blocking the process of having their cars delivered to them even though they entered into the respective contracts with the dealership before the national confinement.

Marumo was referred to Israel Banda of Banda Cars in KwaZulu-Natal, while Mziako responded to an advert placed by Solly Ngcobo of Stanger in one of the national daily newspapers in March.

Raymond Chetty, 42, of Sherwood in Durban, is the latest victim of a similar scam.

Chetty too had not seen the car he wanted to buy except the WhatsApp photos sent to him by his neighbour.

The father of two wanted an affordable car he could buy when his neighbour Vitesh Megnath in the complex they share, told him he could source a reliable vehicle from his uncle Ismail Kahn, who is a car dealer in Cape Town.

Chetty was later sent photos of a Hyundai Grand i10 which was available for sale, he said.

He said the purchase amount of the vehicle was R61,000 and he paid a deposit of R18,000 to Megnath in cash.