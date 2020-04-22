Dormant account puts man in debt

When opening a business account make sure that you are able to fund the charges that the bank will bill you to have it running.

Oupa Papo, 45, is very disappointed about the accumulating charges that have been levied against his dormant account which he opened for business purposes last year.

Papo, of Ekurhuleni, said his business was new and has not earned any income as he has not started on any projects he hoped to work on to generate income.

"Without any letters of demand or a reminder from Absa Bank, I'm now getting telephone calls representing them and claiming that I should pay R1,500 that has been accumulating since the account was opened," Papo said.

"Tell me where will I get the money while the company is new?"