Frustration as consumers' benefit claims get rejected amid pandemic

While millions of consumers could benefit from the Unemployment Fund and Credit insurance benefit, some are shocked at the discovery that their employers never contributed their UIF portion to the fund and that their credit insurance benefit does not cover them.

Consumer line has also received complaints from self-employed people who thought they could benefit from their respective credit insurance benefit, only to have their claims repudiated.

Lindokuhle Ngcobo, who started her business in May last year and has been doing well until the Covid-19 lockdown, said her claim was rejected because she did not fall within the definition of people who are unemployed and has lost the ability to earn income.

Ngcobo, 42, of Mofolo South, said it was not her fault or action that there was a pandemic and felt that her insurance cover was discriminatory because it excluded self-employed pool and the Covid-19 regulations were harsh on self-employed people.

Anton Davies, who heads the credit solutions at Nedbank, said many consumers have been frustrated when their claims have been turned down or when they discover that their cover amount is not what they had hoped to be.

He said those with valid credit life insurance could have their monthly debit payments covered for up to 12 months, depending on the circumstances.

Davies said self-employed people may have to face added challenges.